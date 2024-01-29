Forecast Updated on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering flurries or snow showers possible to start the day. Things settle down in the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but not a big threat. Highs: 40-48. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with few stray showers / pockets of drizzle / fog possible. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of drizzle / a couple showers. Highs: 44-50. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 49-55. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
A mainly quiet, but cooler weather pattern sets up for the next several days. It won’t be quite as sunny as I first thought last week, but overall our rain chances are minimal at best. We will start off the workweek with extra clouds and could even bring a stray shower or drizzle chance to the forecast on this Monday. Most of us will be dry, but with cooler temperatures as highs reach the 40s this afternoon. We should clear things out enough overnight for a period of time to allow temperatures to dip down into the 20s and 30s.
A weak clipper system will be swinging down from Canada heading into Tuesday and Wednesday which will overspread some extra clouds and bring a slightly better chance of a little drizzle or light shower activity into the forecast. It isn’t the biggest threat, but something to keep in mind. With the wind off the Atlantic, our temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday will be caught in the 40s for most.
Another chance for a couple stray showers enters the forecast as we end the workweek with slightly warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday with highs into the 40s and low 50s. The weekend forecast as of right now doesn’t look too bad with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with a decent amount of sunshine. Watching the models as they try to produce a possible storm for the Monday / Tuesday timeframe next week. At the moment, the storm pushes out to sea to our south, but with how winter has been so far…anything is possible.