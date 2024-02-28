Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Periods of rain…on and off with a chance of some rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 64-71. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 27-35. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 23-32. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-55. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain on and off throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 52-62. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
A very warm weather pattern is establishing for the next couple of days, but of course…this time of year…warm air comes with rain chances. The rain will continue today for the majority of the day. Again, it will be on and off into the afternoon hours before the cold front arrives with a solid rain chance and even a few thunderstorms possible into the evening hours. The front clears tonight with the wind turning back to the northwest. Rain amounts only look to be a quarter to half an inch of rain, but there could be locally heavier amounts where we have a few rumbles of thunder possible. The wind will also be a factor with some wind gusts between 30-40+ mph as the rain continues today and as we clear things out into Thursday.
Things become sunny, but windy on Thursday with one more dry day possible on Friday. A coastal storm will form and run up the coast for Saturday bringing another chance for a good soaking rain with temperatures bouncing up into the 50s to near 60 degrees with the rain falling throughout the day. We dry out for Sunday with a touch cooler weather, but not much cooler. Things look to dry out early next week with warmer temperatures sticking around. Another chance of rain looks to move into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.