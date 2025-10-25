Forecast Updated on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 4:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 38-50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-61. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 38-50. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving throughout the day. Highs: 55-61. Winds: E-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: E 10-30+ mph.
Saturday will have more sunshine compared to Sunday, but both days will be dry. Highs this afternoon will reach into the 50s and low 60s…a real fall-like feel to the air. We could see a few of our coolest communities fall back into the low to mid 30s for Sunday morning, but overall I expect things to be a smidge warmer tomorrow morning compared to the last two mornings. Temperatures only climb up into the 50s and low 60s again as the wind starts to turn in off the Atlantic as we start to see the clouds on the increase all day long. This extra cloud cover will hold temperatures up in the morning as we move into next week.
As the high slides off the coast on Monday and Tuesday, we will watch another storm system form to our southwest and bring us that unsettled weather pattern into next week with some showers to start the work and school week. A stronger area of low pressure will form and get swung into our area with a good soaking rain chance for Wednesday and Thursday. At the moment, Melissa looks to be moved out to sea for later in the week…but, we have seen this pattern once where a strong trough interacted with a strong hurricane this late into the season…and it became Sandy. We will have to carefully pay attention to this forecast for late next week into next weekend.