Forecast Updated on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 4:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain chances going back up by the evening and overnight period. Highs: 54-62. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Lows: 40-50. Winds: SE-S 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain possible the first half of the day with lingering rain showers possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: SE-NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday Night: Showers begin to taper off and may end as a chance of a few flurries or even a couple snow showers. Windy. Lows: 30-38. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Lingering flurries or snow showers possible to start the day. Things settle down into the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-48. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
As we wake up this morning, low cloud and very thick fog has settled across Delmarva as temperatures have fallen into the 40s overnight as the cold front has been slowly moving across Delmarva. The break from the rain chances will linger into the early part of today before another chance of rain looks to push through the area tonight and into Sunday. Some of this rain overnight tonight will be heavy at times the steadier rain will continue into the early morning hours of Sunday before tapering off to showers in the afternoon. Indications are that this chance of showers will linger will affect those heading to Baltimore for the AFC title game between the Ravens and the Chiefs with temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout the game. The showers will taper off by Sunday evening with some lingering moisture that may bring us some snow flurries across the area as we wake up on Monday morning.
We pick up on another 1.00” - 2.00” of rain by the time it wraps up on Monday morning. This means that on average, we will pick up between 1-3” of rain across most of Delmarva for the duration of the entire 4 day event and the drying process begins. Monday will be a mostly cloudy and windy day as the cold air continues to funnel onto Delmarva with temperatures in the 40s for highs with morning temperatures on Tuesday morning back into the 20s.
A quiet, but colder weather pattern sets up for next week with plenty of sunshine most of the week and temperatures returning to where we should be for this time of year with highs in the 40s. Watching for a few quick moving systems that could overspread some extra clouds for Wednesday and Friday. With limited moisture, the rain chance is not that big, but it would surprise me if we added shower chances either of those days.