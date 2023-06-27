Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Shower or storm lingers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 60-68. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower or storm? Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saw some showers and thunderstorms, but none of the severe weather expected across Delmarva. I will chalk this one up as a good thing with the amount of potential energy we had in our atmosphere yesterday.
As we turn to today, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible. The probability of severe weather is far less compared to yesterday because most of the available potential energy is gone. This doesn’t mean that the severe weather threat isn’t zero today. A storm or two could still pack a punch with gusty winds and very heavy rain. The secondary cold front moves across Delmarva tonight and things will settle down a bit for the rest of the week. Ahead of the chance of storms this afternoon and evening, temperatures climb up into the 80s to near 90 degrees for some folks. It will be cooler because of all the rain we saw in places last night being absorbed by the ground and needs to be baked out to turn things warmer.
Behind this front, a cooler stretch of weather for Wednesday and Thursday will keep temperatures in the 80s with a little lower humidity before things turn hot and humid heading into the weekend. Highs should reach the 80s and low 90s both on Saturday and Sunday with chances for a few showers and thunderstorms both afternoons.
Dry weather settles for next week as temperatures soar into the 90s by the middle of next week as the Bermuda high looks to establish for the first time this year.