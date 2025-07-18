Forecast Updated on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few scattered showers or storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A few showers and storms are possible in the early evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 69-75. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 78-88. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers and storms possible early in the evening. Turning partly cloudy by the morning. Lows: 71-77. Winds: SE-SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and much less humidity! Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Waiting for a cold front to push onto Delmarva later today and will bring us a better chance for a few showers and storms later this evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures climb again into the 80s and 90s with heat index values over 102 possible. Not nearly as hot today as it was yesterday, but it will still be hot and humid and we will need to take care of ourselves. This threat of a few showers and storms will linger into the overnight as the front begins to stall out over the region.
With the front stalling, the chance of a few showers and storms will linger on and off throughout the day on Saturday with temperatures on the cooler side as the wind turns in off the Atlantic. I am optimistic there will be some dry time, but the chance of a few storms have gone up. Highs on Saturday will only reach into the 80s with our beach towns in the 70s. The front climbs back north as a warm front on Saturday night and will allow temperatures to soar on Sunday up into the low 90s. This warmer day on Sunday comes with the chance of a few showers and storms as a cold front motors across Delmarva. Sunday storm chances will pack a punch with strong, gusty winds…very heavy rain and lots of lightning.
This will dry us out into early next week with cooler temperatures and a more comfortable air mass in place through Wednesday. There are indications that we really crank up the heat late next week with the Bermuda high firmly in control of our weather forecast.