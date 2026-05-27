Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off scattered showers and a few storms possible. A few of these storms could pack a punch late this afternoon and this evening. Highs: 75-84. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the night. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-83. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-78. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Today is looking to be our last gray and dreary day with on and off rain showers early in the morning hours. I am optimistic that there will be a period of time where we do see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon. This should lead us to some thunderstorms possible this evening and tonight. A few of these storms will pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. The showers and storms will linger into the night and linger early on Thursday before the front will finally be pushed down to the south and high pressure will attempt to take control of the forecast. Highs today ahead of the front will reach the 70s and 80s across the area.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds by later in the day on Thursday with temperatures being seasonable for this time of year with highs in the 70s and some low 80s. We should expect more of the same on Friday as high pressure will slowly be sliding in from the north. We will watch another front push across Delmarva on Saturday with some extra clouds and maybe a stray shower or storm, although I think we get through it on the dry side. This front though will be a re-enforcing shot of colder air with highs in the low 70s on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back to more June standards by the middle of next week.
The models continue to be all over the place with our rain chances for early next week. At the moment, I am keeping some rain showers in the cards for Monday, but looking to dry us out as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures back into the 70s and 80s.