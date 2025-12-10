Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Windy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: A shower or two early is possible, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 30-38. Winds; SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 10-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds and breezy. Lows: 21-32. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light snow showers or a period of light snow into the evening hours. Highs: 34-40. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 40-45. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Our active weather pattern is going to continue over the next 7 days as the jet stream sits right over the top of Delmarva and we will see several waves of energy that will push through the region. If they have any moisture at all, they will bring the chance of some rain showers and even some light snow chances...
It will be a much warmer day compared to the last few days with highs into the 40s to near 50 degrees. The wind will continue to pick up throughout the day from the west and southwest and it will be blustery at times with some gusts between 30 - 40+ mph possible this afternoon. We are watching for a clipper system to swing through with the chance of a few stray rain showers in places. This isn’t the biggest chance for rain showers, but enough that it should be mentioned for today. I would have a rain jacket handy for later…not the umbrella…unless you want it blown out of your hand.
Another break arrives on Thursday with extra clouds as a shot of colder air moves into the area as the wind picks up again out of the northwest. The blast of colder air will set up the possibility of snow for us into Friday as another quick moving clipper swings across the region. This snow chance isn’t the biggest one, but with some snow showers or even a period of light snow and the timing of it being after sunset on Friday could pose a chance of picking up on a quick dusting to an inch of snow across the area by the time we wake up on Saturday morning.
The weekend starts off quiet with temperatures on the colder side with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. There are whispers of a chance of another system for Sunday that could produce more wintry weather. This one the models are having a hard time placing the phasing of the energy along our coastline. If the timing is right, it could bring us a decent snowfall…while if the phasing is late…it would just be snow showers or a period of light snow. So, this would be 4 different pieces of energy in a matter of 7 days…so, stay tuned friends.