Forecast Updated on Monday, April 20, 2026, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Windy. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold at night. Frost and freeze likely by the morning hours. Lows: 28-38. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a few stray showers possible by the morning hours. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SE-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible at times. Highs: 68-76. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Gone is the big time warmth we have enjoyed across the area over the last week. We return to more early spring-like temperatures to start the week with the possibility of a frost and freeze for most of the region overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning. First things first, the start of the week will have a re-enforcing shot of colder air arriving with a weak front that could trigger off a couple few showers during the day. It won’t amount to much, probably just enough to wash a tiny bit of the pollen out of the air again. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the 50s which puts us about 10 degrees colder than average. Overnight will have temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s with a clear sky and a calming wind to allow those temperatures to drop below freezing.
Looking at a really nice day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees with sunshine as a weak ridge of high pressure assumes control of the weather for tomorrow. Another weak front arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with some extra clouds and we could see some scattered showers with temperatures a bit warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. We see those warmer temperatures in the 70s to end the week with a mix of sun and clouds.
The weekend forecast looks at another area of low pressure arriving with some more scattered showers overnight Saturday into Sunday with temperatures cooling off all weekend long.