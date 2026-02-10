Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent, mainly in the evening.
Monday: Rain showers ending, then breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We've returned to milder temperatures today in many locations, except at the immediate coast where cold waters have kept temperatures down in the 30s.
A clipper system is approaching Tuesday evening. It won't be a big weather-maker for Delmarva, but it will come with a chance for a few showers overnight into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. More significantly, it'll bring some gusty northwest winds on Wednesday, which will likely keep our Chesapeake Bay communities a bit chillier than the rest of the peninsula. Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy, but become mostly sunny by afternoon.
High pressure will build in for the rest of the work week. Continued northwest winds will stay gusty on Thursday, and push our temperatures down for both Thursday and Friday. Despite mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will struggle to reach 40°F.
Then eyes turn to the weekend, when a low pressure system from the Tennessee Valley will threaten our region, mainly Sunday into Monday. As of Monday evening, this is looking like a mostly rain event, but precipitation could start out as a wintry mix on Sunday afternoon or evening before changing over to all rain. This event is still several days away, so watch this space for updates on how much precipitation we could see, and more importantly, what modes of precipitation we could see.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 17 - February 23.