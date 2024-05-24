Forecast Updated on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / storms over the course of the day. Not a Guarantee it will rain in your neighborhood. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low cloud / fog possible by the morning. Lows: 59-66. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a couple showers / storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 57-65. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The front has stalled over the top of Delmarva as we worked overnight last night and will have little waves of energy running along this front. We will see a little disturbance move across Delmarva later this morning into early this afternoon and provide us another chance for a few showers / storms. These storms will not really pack much in the way of punch, but we could see some lightning…heavier rain and windy conditions. Chances will start to come down into the evening and overnight as the system passes through the region. Highs today will be limited into the 70s and 80s for highs with the wind coming in from the north and northwest later today.
The chance of a few showers / storms is possible each day over the long holiday weekend, but the weekend itself will not be a total washout. It isn’t even a guarantee that it will rain or storm in your neighborhood, but just know that chance will be there each day over the long weekend. Saturday will bring another weak front with the chance of a couple showers and storms. At the moment, the chance doesn’t look the biggest and the majority of us will be dry, but just have the WBOC Weather App handy and keep an eye on the sky. Sunday looks to be a mainly dry day before our best chance of scattered showers / storms rolls in on Memorial Day Monday.
Heading into the short work and school week will bring another possibility for showers and storms for Wednesday as another little wave of energy arrives with a change to the weather pattern behind it. A big ridge of high pressure will take control of the forecast with warmer temperatures by Friday and into next weekend.