Forecast Updated on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers in the morning for places south of Salisbury. Not a huge chance, but not zero. Lows: Lows: 58-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: A few morning showers possible south of Salisbury, otherwise it will become partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs: 75-85. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-70. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs: 82-90. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
It is incredible out the door this morning with lower humidity values and temperatures in the 50s and 60s outside. It looks to be that today will be a contender for top day of 2026 with highs in late July in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach with the wind still coming in off the Atlantic. One little caveat about today’s forecast is that we will start to see a bit of cloud cover overspread the area around sunset and into tonight as we will be watching an area of low pressure develop along the front to our south.
The front will kink north as the low develops that will bring the area some extra clouds and even some scattered showers will be possible early on Saturday across southern Delmarva. The threat is south of Salisbury according to what I am seeing, but it wouldn’t shock me if it floated just a little farther north. The good news is that any showers that arrive should be gone by the late morning and early afternoon and will allow the sun to break back out for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s for highs.
With showers possible for some of us on Saturday will mean that Sunday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. The humidity will start to creep up on Saturday, but really begins to soar on Monday with highs in the 80s and 90s and could lead us to a chance of a pop-up shower or storm. A better chance of showers and storms arrives late on Tuesday with a cold front.
The front clears by Wednesday morning and leads to a dry stretch of weather for late next week with temperatures returning to normal with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees by Friday.