Forecast Updated on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Stray shower / storm? Highs: 90-98. Heat Index Values: 102-110. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or storm. Lows: 72-80. Winds: W-N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs: 90-96. Heat Index Values: 102-110. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: A stray shower or storm is possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 72-80. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with on and off showers and storms. Highs: 88-95. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
You can feel the change in the air this morning as the humidity has started to go up overnight. It is going to be a very hot day on Delmarva with highs soaring into the 90s this afternoon with heat index values well into the triple digits. For this reason, we have a Heat Advisory up for all of Delmarva for today. As we work into the late afternoon and evening hours, we will watch for a few storms to form on the other side of the bay. These showers and storms are expected to fall apart as they arrive on a weak front, but we could see a stray shower or storm hold together as we work into the late evening hours tonight. Most folks will stay dry today.
The instability will go way up as the heat and humidity builds and will lead to chances for a few showers and thunderstorms into the weekend with highs in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front on Sunday will lead to a better chance of storms than Saturday, but both days will have these storm chances. Another front arrives with the chance of a few showers and storms by the middle of next week. Indications are temperatures and humidity could take a tumble behind the front on Thursday leading to refreshing weather to end next week.