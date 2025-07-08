Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms possible. Some of these storms could really pack a punch. Highs: 90-98. Heat Index Values: 104-110. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers and storms continue throughout the night. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers and storms possible. Highs: 79-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: A few lingering showers early in the day. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A very hot day is ahead of us on Tuesday with highs up well into the 90s. Along with the hot weather, it is very humid and will cause some issues for those with breathing sensitivities. With fresh moisture from the rain yesterday and tropical air mass in place, the heat index value will be well into the triple digits for much of the day. We will see a good amount of sunshine through the first half of the day. A cold front is on the way toward us for the evening hours and will bring with it the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms will pack a punch with some very strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Be weather aware this evening starting around 4-5 pm and continuing until 10-11 pm before things will settle down overnight.
This front will stall out across the area and keep things on the unsettled side for Wednesday and Thursday with chances for rain showers and thunderstorms both days. Temperatures on Wednesday will still climb up into the 90s with a good amount of sunshine early in the day before the storms pop off. Thursday will be a grayer day with more moisture lingering and on and off showers with a few rumbles of thunder embedded with the rain showers.
Another cold front comes through on Friday with some showers to start the day and will try to clear us out by Friday evening. The good news is that the signs are this front will clear things out into the weekend with temperatures a bit on the cooler side with highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. The Bermuda High will keep things dry into early next week with warmer temperatures as our highs climb back up into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.