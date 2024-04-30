Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm southerly wind flow will turn to the NW tomorrow behind a weak cool front. This will bring temps. down some and we may see some clouds and spotty showers early Wednesday as the front passes. Warmer weather returns Thursday but an onshore flow will return Friday with cooler marine air covering the area. The weekend looks gray and perhaps wet as a front stalls over the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, and humid. A few sprinkles are possible. Low 62°. Beaches 59°. Wind: W 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with some very spotty showers about. Not as warm. High 77-78°. Beaches 62°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. Winds on the beaches NE 7-14 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, and slightly. Low 57°. Beaches 59°. Wind: S 1-5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 84°. Beaches 72-78°. Wind: SW 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for a mild night, with lows near 62 degrees over much of Delmarva, as a weak front approaches the area. Skies will turn mostly cloudy and a few spotty showers are possible. Winds will be W at 5-8 mph.
Wednesday will not be as warm, with clouds and perhaps a spotty shower or two across Delmarva early in the day. Look for sunshine across the area in the afternoon hours. The temperatures will reach mid/upper 70's inland but stay in the mid 60's on the beaches as winds turn more to the NE. We will see temps. in the mid 50's by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday looks sunny and warmer, with temperatures reaching the mid 80's again! Even the beaches may make low to mid 70's by afternoon. We can expect temps. in the mid 50's by sunrise Friday.
In the long-range: Friday will be cooler with sunshine and temps. in the low to mid 70's as an onshore wind flow develops and brings in cooler marine air. The beaches will stay in the low 60's all day. Look for morning lows in the mid 50's early Friday.
Showers with cloudy skies are likely Saturday as a weak front stalls over the area. Look for PM temps. around 63 degrees. Some sun, with a high near 68 degrees is expected Sunday. The beaches will stay in the lower 60's Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks mild with temps. reaching the mid 70's PM and even warmer air will arrive by Tuesday with temps. reaching the low 80's..
The average low for today is 48° and the high is 71°.