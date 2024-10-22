DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and mild. Isolated patchy fog late. Lows around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a sprinkle. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 45°F.
Unseasonably warm and dry conditions continue on Delmarva.
Tuesday night, while mostly clear, will be more mild than past nights as winds make a shift to a more southwesterly direction. Lows will fall to about 50 degrees, and there is a possibility of some isolated areas of patchy fog late, although widespread fog is unlikely.
Wednesday will be another unseasonably warm and dry day with mostly sunny skies, but a wind that will be out of the southwest.
A cold front will approach late Wednesday into Thursday. It will usher in cooler temperatures to wrap up the week, as well as some breezier conditions which will increase the wildfire danger on Delmarva. While I don't want to rule out a chance of a sprinkle or brief with the frontal passage, the cold front will mostly be dry and we won't receive any rain that will alleviate the ongoing dry conditions.
We'll be dry and cooler Friday with a slow warm-up on Saturday before a second dry cold front transits Delmarva by Sunday.
A burn ban has been issued for all of Delaware and parts of Maryland, and it's possible burn bans could be issued for other portions of Delmarva as the stretch of dry weather is likely to continue through much of next week, with increased winds alongside frontal passages Thursday and Sunday.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between October 29 and November 4.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Oscar" dissipated Tuesday afternoon.
There are no other areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.