Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-87. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms by the morning hours. Lows: 67-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers / storms. Highs: 80-87. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Lingering showers / storms into the evening and overnight before we clear things out heading into the morning. Lows: 60-70. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy as Lee begins to pass to our east. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy as Lee passes parallel to the coast. Highs: 74-80. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
One frontal boundary is starting to fall apart over the top of Delmarva this morning and we should have a mainly quiet day across Delmarva. As the wind starts to turn the wind off the Atlantic this afternoon will be our trigger of a couple showers and storms later this afternoon and this evening. Best chance of a shower or storm is closer to the beaches today than anywhere else. Temperatures inland should climb up into the 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and 80s at the beach on the southeast wind.
Another cold front arrives on Tuesday night into Wednesday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms and will be the front that will direct Hurricane Lee away from our coast as the storm heads towards New England and the Canadian Maritime for the weekend. Expect these showers and storms on Wednesday that could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. A ridge of high pressure will slide in behind the front to help act as a lineman in football to make sure the storm stays off our coast.
The high that comes in will bring cooler and dry air for the weekend where temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s all weekend long with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s…that will be nice and refreshing!
Hurricane Lee churns in the open waters and will begin to turn north as we head into the workweek this week. At the moment the computer models keep this storm between the goal posts of the US and Bermuda before it starts to bend back toward the coast and could make things miserable for New England and Canada over the weekend.