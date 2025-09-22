Forecast Updated on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 4:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 60-68. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a shower or storm in the evening hours. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: A stray shower or storm possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible by the evening. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers and a few storms. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We start things off on the warmer side over the next few days as we are on the outer edge of a high pressure that sits out at sea this morning. This will allow our wind to be out of the south and southwest and will start to spike up our humidity. Temperatures today will be in the 70s and some low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
We will start to see the clouds starting to increase over the next couple of days ahead of a cold front that will slowly move into the region. We may even see a stray shower or storm enter the forecast by Tuesday night, but a better chance of a few showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. This front moves over the top of Delmarva by Thursday morning and we will see a wet and breezy Thursday with on and off rain throughout the day and could even linger into the start of Friday. The good news is that I see the front clearing by Friday afternoon and Friday evening and should see things dry out by the start of Oceans Calling by Friday evening.
The weekend forecast looks good at the moment with a mix of sunshine and clouds and with the wind off the Atlantic, temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 70s at the beach...70s and low 80s inland for both Saturday and Sunday. We keep things cooler and on the dry side into early next week with the ridge of high pressure in control of the forecast.
We will be monitoring the tropics as there is an area of concern in the Atlantic that looks a bit interesting on the models…we will need to watch this over the next few days to see what happens.