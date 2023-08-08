Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
After a very active weather day on Delmarva, things will calm down a bit for the next two days and even bring us a little lower humidity for a period of time heading into tonight and tomorrow. Let’s start off with the weather for today where we will see temperatures into the 80s this afternoon as the humidity starts to come down with the wind coming in out of the west. It will be breezy at times with some wind gusts 25-30+ mph are possible later this afternoon. Temperatures overnight will dip back into the 60s for many of us as dew point values drop overnight into the low and mid 60s. I expect we could see a little fog over the crops by morning as the moisture gets squeezed out of them a little bit.
Another nice day heading our way for Wednesday, but with a bit more instability in play we may see a stray pop-up shower in the afternoon hours. About 95% of us will be dry, but we still can’t rule it out. Thursday brings us our next chance of showers and thunderstorms to Delmarva as a weak disturbance swings through the area as the warm front clears through the region. This will have our temperatures soaring into the 90s by the weekend and another chance of some scattered showers and storms possible on Saturday with a front pushing through the area. This front doesn’t do much to temperatures as they stay above average into next week.