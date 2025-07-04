Forecast Updated on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
4th of July: Mostly sunny. Highs: 83-89. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear for all the fireworks displays. Lows: 57-68. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 62-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
The humidity has been slowly falling overnight as the front has cleared the region and will lead to a picture perfect 4th of July on Delmarva! Lots of sunshine with a light wind out the northwest will lead to highs in the 80s…70s at the beach once the sea breeze kicks into play. For all the fireworks tonight, you couldn’t ask for a nicer night. A clear sky…calm wind…temperatures in the 60s and 70s! Enjoy everyone!!! By Saturday morning, with the lack of humidity in the air, we should see temperatures in 50s and 60s.
The holiday weekend forecast looks great! Saturday will be another really great day with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine. The humidity starts to creep up on us for Sunday with highs near 90 and the clouds will start to increase late in the day on Sunday. We will be watching an area of low pressure developing to our south off the coast of the Carolinas that could develop into Chantal and then move in our direction. At the moment, I have rain showers arriving in the late afternoon and evening hours of Monday from that system, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we got a lot more rain out of this storm then what I am predicting at the moment. Something to watch over the weekend.
An unsettled weather pattern will establish as a front arrives on Tuesday with a chance of a few showers and storms and will stall out overhead for a couple of days…keep some storm chances around the region.