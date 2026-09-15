Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 75-80 (70-74 beach). Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-60 (65-70 beach). Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84 (75-80 beach). Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 58-65 (65-70 beach). Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower / storm possible late in the evening hours. Highs: 82-88. (78-84 beach). Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / a storm possible in the afternoon hours. Highs: 82-88 (80-85 beach). Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We have a fantastic morning out the door and it is the first morning where I am comfortable saying you could pull off a sweatshirt out the door. We have temperatures in the 50s this morning and our coldest communities into the 40s. It will lead us into an amazing weather day with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for highs (low 70s at the beach) with a light breeze from the northeast and east today.
The ridge of high pressure will settle over the top of the region for Wednesday with cooler air in place as temperatures only climb up into the 70s and low 80s for highs. I think the humidity will sneak up later in the day on Wednesday and set up for some warmer days once we get to Thursday and Friday with highs back up into the mid and some upper 80s on Friday. We will be watching another weak front arrive overnight Thursday into Friday that could bring us a couple showers or a thunderstorm. I am not too excited with this chance since the front looks to be moisture starved as it gets to the area.
The weekend forecast looks to start on the dry side with temperatures in the 70s and 80s with the wind in off the Atlantic and with some sunshine. I will introduce the idea of a few showers and storms on Sunday evening as the humidity soars again with the wind turning out of the south and southwest into next week. This will be ahead of a stronger cold front that provides better chances for showers and storms on Monday and especially on Tuesday of next week. The front looks to stall over the top of Delmarva and will keep things on the unsettled side with on and off chances for rain showers lingering into Wednesday and Thursday before we dry things out in time for Ocean’s Calling the following weekend.
Note: it is hard to get real shots of colder air to come down from Canada in an El Nino fall.