DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. Winds from the southeast 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
While Hurricane "Erin" has moved away from Delmarva, we're going to continue seeing some coastal effects from the storm through at least Saturday. High surf and rip currents will continue to be a threat at the beaches. Moderate coastal flooding will continue during high tide cycles through at least Saturday morning on the Atlantic Coast, and through at least Saturday night along the Chesapeake Bay.
High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic, making for an otherwise spectacular end of the work week, with lots of sunshine, alongside comfortable temperatures and humidity. These conditions will continue with little change through Saturday.
A cold front coupled with a weak coastal low is expected to bring increasing clouds Sunday, with scattered shower chances late Sunday through Monday. At this time, thunder is not likely.
High pressure builds back in by Tuesday.
Most of next week is shaping up to be quite pleasant, with partly to mostly sunny skies along with temperatures that will be cooler than normal, but comfortable, in the mid 70s to about 80°F
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for August 29 - September 4.
In the Tropics: Hurricane "Erin" - see above.
A tropical wave northeast of the Leeward Islands has a high, 80 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next two days as it traverses the tropical Atlantic. Whatever becomes of this tropical wave, it is expected to stay well out to sea and it is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic has a medium, 40 percent, chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
Should any of these become our next named storms, the next names on the list are Fernand and Gabrielle.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.