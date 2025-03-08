Forecast Updated on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 4:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers possible. Most of the region will remain dry on Saturday. Windy. Highs: 49-55. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 29-36. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 55-61. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday will start with some extra clouds and will eventually give way to sunshine in the afternoon hours with temperatures in the 50s across the area. We may see a few extra clouds and a wind shift will materialize for Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees as another area of low pressure passes by just to our south. Remember that we spring forward our clocks over the weekend and we lose an hour of sleep…but, our evenings will have more light to them.
This low comes close enough to us on Monday that we will see some more extra clouds across the area and a wind in off the Atlantic that will keep temperatures a bit cooler at our beach towns. The spring forward in time leads to warmer temperatures with highs back into the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week as a massive ridge of high pressure looks to hold and take control of the forecast for much of this coming week. Watching for a chance of a few showers and storms, but that threat isn’t being modeled correctly yet.