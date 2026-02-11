Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: AM Shower or two, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 18-26. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
We could still have a stray sprinkle very early on this Wednesday morning. We will see the wind pick up throughout the day with some gusts by this afternoon to 30-35+ mph possible. Temperatures early will be in the 40s and 50s and hold there all day long before temperatures still start to tumble as the sun sets with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s overnight. The wind will remain up tonight and will make things feel like the 10s as we wake up on Thursday morning.
The colder air settles in for Thursday as highs only reach the 30s and 40s and a bit of wind all day long. This will make things feel in the low 30s all day long. High pressure takes control of the forecast, so even with the blast of colder air we will have a good amount of sunshine for Thursday and Friday.
We moderate temperatures for the weekend with highs forecasted to be in the 40s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday. I am watching for a possible storm to end the weekend and into early next week and at the moment…I am forecasting this to be a rain storm for the region. There are some hints that we will need to pay attention to a possible wintry mix of a mess type of scenario with this storm…but, I am going to stay optimistic. This is the good soaking rain that we have been waiting for as we are forecasting parts of the peninsula seeing at least an inch of rain by the time the storm departs on Monday afternoon.
I say that because the optimism would continue into next week as temperatures are forecasted to climb up into the 50s with sunshine through Wednesday. A cold front looks to bring some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question on Thursday.