Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving by the morning hours. This rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: SE-E 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Rain continues into the evening and overnight and could be heavy at times. Breezy. Lows: 47-54. Winds: NE-NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers early. Otherwise, it slowly clears out throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 37-44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with more clouds in the evening hours. Highs: 53-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
The rain chances will continue over the course of the next several days with concerns for flooding problems for some of us where standing water could become an issue. Another round of rain is heading our way throughout the morning hours and it will be a very wet Wednesday on Delmarva. With a feed of moisture coming in out of the Gulf of Mexico, this rain will be moderate to heavy at times throughout the day and into tonight. Many of us could pick up on another 1-3” of rain with locally heavier amounts possible by the time it ends early on Thursday. With the flow of moisture coming in off the Atlantic, temperatures will be much cooler at the beach today with highs in the 40s and 50s. Inland, temperatures should reach into the 50s and low 60s with the warmer air being pushed onto Delmarva from the south in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere.
The low could linger to start things off on Thursday and keep us stuck in the clouds and the mist / fog the first part of the day before the cloud deck breaks apart by the afternoon and evening hours. We will be dry for Friday evening and Friday night before the clouds start to increase as we wake up on Saturday.
A third chance for rain comes into the forecast on Saturday and will linger around the region into Saturday night. It may even trigger off showers early on Sunday, but the jury is still out on this chance lingering into Sunday. We dry out into early next week with cooler temperatures as highs only expect to be in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday. High pressure settles into control of the forecast with warmer temperatures expected by later in the week with highs near or into the 70s for Friday and possibly next weekend.