Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.