Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible late in the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 64-70. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and even a few storms possible for the first half of night. Turning mostly clear and windy by morning. Lows: 38-50. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with drizzle and flurries possible. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 32-42. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with windy conditions and a chance of drizzle / flurries. Highs: 42-50. Winds: NW-N 15-35+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 49-56. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
We start off this morning with some lingering showers as the first of two fronts clears Delmarva at the moment. This chance of showers will continue through the early morning rush before things will taper off. We get a dry period of time with cloudy conditions and temperatures still warming into the 60s throughout the day as the wind starts to pick up out of the south and southeast. The cold front arrives later this evening and tonight with scattered showers and even a few storms possible through the wee hours of the morning. As we get to midnight, temperatures will sit in the 60s before the wind shift happens. Once the wind turns northwest, the wind will rush much colder air across Delmarva as we wake up in the 30s and 40s by Thursday morning with wind chill values near the freezing mark.
Thursday will start with some sunshine before the clouds begin to bubble as the colder air with some moisture being pulled from the Great Lakes interacts with the warmer air climbing through the atmosphere. This will turn things mostly cloudy by the afternoon with the chance of a few light showers or pockets of drizzle and even a few flurries are not out of the question with the strong northwest wind continuing to push the colder air aloft. Temperatures early will be in the 50s before falling into the 40s in the afternoon with wind chill values lower. This chance of a few light showers / drizzle / or flurries continue into Friday as we get another reinforcing shot of colder air during the morning hours. Highs in the 40s during the day with the wind chill values in the 30s and 40s.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a split weekend. Extra clouds and breezy conditions will make our highs in the 50s for Saturday feel like the mid 40s in the afternoon hours. Sunshine with temperatures climbing back up to seasonable for Sunday with highs in the 50s. Looking early into the busiest travel week of the year…there could be a few clouds and showers possible on Tuesday. High pressure will try to take control of the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures cooler with highs in the 50s for Turkey. The models have been very uncertain at this point in the forecast, so we will fine tune our forecast as we monitor what to expect next week.