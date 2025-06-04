Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Hazy conditions from wildfires and Sahara dust. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 63-68. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible across southern Delmarva, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 72-83. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible, but not likely overnight. Lows: 60-67. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower chance across southern Delmarva will be there, but most stay dry. Highs: 72-82. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The weather forecast is shifting a little bit more and will lead to some extra clouds and a cooler forecast to end the workweek. As the high continues to slide to the southeast, the wind starts to turn overhead from the south and southwest as the warmer air begins to surge into the region. This will lead to highs into the 80s for today with lots of sunshine for most of the day. By sunset, we start to see the clouds on the increase as we watch an area of low pressure along the coast of the Carolina’s develop that will look to meander north overnight tonight into Thursday.
For Thursday and Friday, expect to see some extra clouds and a pretty good wind off the Atlantic and knock temperatures back into the 70s and 80s for highs on Thursday and especially on Friday. We can’t rule out a few showers Thursday night for far southern Delmarva, but the indications are that most of the moisture will stay just to our south in Hampton Roads and we just have the breeze off the Atlantic and the extra clouds.
A better chance of some scattered showers and storms roll into the forecast on Saturday with a cool front that will push through the region. We dry out with some cooler air arriving for Sunday with highs only into the 80s by the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. Another round of a few showers and storms look to be possible as we start things off next week.