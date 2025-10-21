Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A shower / storm is possible late evening. Windy. Highs: 68-73. Winds: SW-S 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible…even a rumble of thunder early. Windy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible very early in the morning. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 59-65. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 57-64. Winds NW 5-20+ mph.
The wind has settled down overnight to be able to turn out of the south and southwest for later this afternoon. The wind shift combined with a good amount of sunshine today will have our temperatures jumping into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. This will be ahead of another cold front that arrives tonight with the chance of a few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two not out of the question as the front arrives in the evening hours.
The showers look to depart by the morning hours of Wednesday, but the cloud deck will linger with this upper-level low being so close to us...sitting in the Great Lakes. This low will help to drag some cooler air into the area as high pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of the week. Morning temperatures for Thursday and Friday morning will dip into the 30s in our coolest communities. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds all the way through the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s as we will continue to be influenced by the upper level lows for a few days.
This first low breaks down into early next week before another upper-level low should bring us some unsettled weather with rain chances into the middle of next week.