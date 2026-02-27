Forecast Updated on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-52. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Fog is possible in the morning, especially at the beach. Lows: 32-40. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Watching for a possible marine layer settling at the beach. Highs: 40-61. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-40. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray sprinkle or shower? Highs: 45-55. Winds: SW-N 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow by the evening hours. A light accumulation of snow is possible overnight. Highs: 30-36. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Waking up to some evaporation fog across Delmarva, or the fog that settles in because of a temperature difference between the surface (still covered by snow in places) and the warmer air above it. This fog has a tendency to linger, so something we will need to pay attention to since this could easily ruin high temperatures for the day. We will be optimistic about our Friday as we dry out with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees.
Watching a low pressure developing to our south that should go out to sea during the day on Saturday. This system will overspread some extra clouds for us the first part of the day and may even help with the establishment of a marine layer at the beach with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees possible the farther west you go. As the low departs, the wind turns out of the north and northeast as a back door cold front arrives and will pull some cooler air into the region and keep temperatures on Sunday in the 50s.
Watching a shot of Arctic air that will try to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of a clipper system that could bring a shot of wintry weather for Monday. At the moment, looking at a light snow event that will bring a light accumulation of snow especially the farther north you live for Monday afternoon and Monday night.
A secondary piece of energy that could bring more wintry weather to start things off on Tuesday as a warm front overruns the colder air locked into the region. This should quickly transition over the rain showers as the wind picks up out of the south and southwest, but both of these forecasts will be fine tuned the next few days. The front will linger over the region and keep things unsettled with the chance of some scattered showers continuing into Wednesday and Thursday.
Big warm up arrives after the rain chances on Tuesday with highs by late week and the weekend soaring into the 60s and 70s!