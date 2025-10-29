DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy and breezy with occasional showers, drizzle, or mist. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Periods of rain, with a few thunderstorms possible. Windy. Southeast winds could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Halloween: Becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower south. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
Another area of low pressure is organizing in the Mid South and will approach the Mid-Atlantic tonight.
As it does so, a warm front will lift north up the East Coast tonight, bringing warmer temperatures and gusty southeast winds. Overnight, Delmarva will see scattered showers, some of which will be of the misty or drizzly variety.
Thursday, as the low gets closer and starts to track up the Appalachian range, we'll see periods of rain on Delmarva. As a cold front approaches from the west, there will be a chance for some thunderstorms to develop in the areas of rain.
Conditions won't be great for severe thunderstorms to develop, but there will be enough instability for some damaging wind gusts. There is a very low threat of a brief, spin-up tornado.
Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity will be in the morning, with rain and thunderstorms becoming more scattered by the afternoon as the cold front swings through. Up to about 2 inches of rain is possible with this system, which could cause highly localized flooding or ponding of water on roadways in poorly drained areas, but overall rainfall amounts should not be high enough for a significant flooding threat.
Coastal flooding, however, will continue to be a threat near the coast and along tidal waterways thanks to gusty winds that Thursday will be from the southeast, shifting to the west after the front crosses the region.
High pressure will build back in for the end of the week. Halloween will be mostly sunny. However, winds will continue to be gusty from the west, so a couple of layers might be needed under any costumes.
It will stay breezy, but not as windy during the weekend with dry conditions expected. Frosty conditions will be possible if the winds relax Saturday night.
There is a low chance of another round of showers sometime around next Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for November 4 - November 10.
In the Tropics: After making a historic landfall in Jamaica Tuesday, Hurricane "Melissa" crossed eastern Cuba this morning. The hurricane will cross the southern Bahamas tonight, and then head in the direction of Bermuda, passing near or over Bermuda Thursday evening. "Melissa" is not a threat to the East Coast of the United States.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.