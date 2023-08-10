Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering storm chances in the early evening. Otherwise, turning mostly clear by morning. Lows: 66-73. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid! Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers / storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The humidity has built back in a big way overnight across Delmarva and we have woken up in a sauna once again this morning. This very saturated air is being pushed in ahead of our next chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms that sits out to our west this morning. This chance of rain and storms arrive by the lunch hour and will continue through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. At the moment, the timing of the rain today looks to be between 11am and 6pm. There could be some embedded thunderstorms that could pack a punch with the biggest threats being some strong, gusty winds…very heavy rain and lots of lightning. Looking at an average of 0.25” of rain across Delmarva by this evening, but where we see pockets of heavier rainfall or have thunderstorms could see over 0.50” of rain by the time it ends.
Friday brings a quiet end to the workweek with lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures as highs reach near 90 degrees with the humidity becoming even more oppressive heading into the weekend. Saturday will be mainly dry, but it wouldn’t shock me if we see a pop-up shower or storm in the late afternoon hours. A better chance of showers and storms enters the forecast on Sunday and Monday as a cold front approaches the region.
The front will drop the humidity and temperatures a touch for the middle of next week with highs by Wednesday in the mid 80s coming off morning temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday morning.