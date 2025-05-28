Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 3:35am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: On and off rain showers throughout the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 63-68. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Rain showers linger early in the evening before clearing out overnight. Windy. Lows: 57-63. Winds: E-NE 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower or storm possible. Most of the area will be dry. Highs: 74-81. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 58-64. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible. Highs: 73-77. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 72-78. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
The rain has started to overspread the area overnight and will be around for much of the day today. We could see some pockets of heavier rain or even a few storms, but everyone sees periods of light and moderate rain throughout the day. On average…we are looking for another 1-1.5” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible before the rain departs overnight tonight. Temperatures stay in the 60s for highs on Wednesday with the wind in off the Atlantic with some gusts to 40+ mph possible.
We dry out for Thursday with temperatures jumping up into the 70s to near 80 degrees. We can’t completely rule out a shower or storm on Thursday, but most of the area should be dry. We will start to see the clouds increase Thursday night as another system brings a chance of some rain for Friday. As the storm departs Friday night, a cold front will approach us from the northwest and bring a round of showers and storms possible for Saturday after and Saturday evening. The front sweeps through by Saturday night and leads to a beauty of a Sunday with highs in the 70s.
Indications are we see a big warm up to more of a summer feel to the air by the middle of next week with high approaching 90 degrees by later next week.