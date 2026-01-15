Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Decreasing clouds in the morning to a mostly sunny afternoon. Blustery. Highs: 33-39. Winds: W 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 15-25. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 34-40. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a little light snow farther north and west by morning. Lows: 25-32. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers across northern and western parts of the region early. Highs: 35-50. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a wintry mix of snow / sleet / rain across Delmarva. Still too early to discuss totals at the moment and who sees snow and who doesn’t see snow. Highs: 30-38. Winds: NE-NW 15-35+ mph.
So, we are into our window I talked about last week where the possibility of wintry weather would enter the forecast. We dodged the first storm yesterday into last night with just a few light showers across the area. The colder air has started to spill across Delmarva this morning and will stick around for much of the day as highs only reach the 30s this afternoon. It will be a sunny, but windy afternoon with some wind gusts over 40+ mph. This will make things feel like the 20s for much of the day today.
We get a dry day on Friday with a partly to mostly sunny day with temperatures on the cooler side still with highs in the 30s and a few low 40s possible. Watching a little clipper system that will be passing by to our north and as the energy swings…will transfer to a new storm forming in the Tennessee River valley and will push a chance of a few snow showers or even a period of light snow across northern and western parts of the region for Saturday morning. This quick burst of snow could bring a quick dusting to an inch of snow for some…especially along the I-95 corridor by Saturday afternoon.
Watching for a possible bigger storm with more winter implications across Delmarva for Sunday and Sunday night. The storm is still having a hard time being modeled at the moment, but it is looking like a period of light snow looks possible for the end of the weekend. This will be a forecast that will need to be fine tuned and monitored for a couple of days.
A big blast of Arctic air arrives behind this storm on Sunday with temperatures struggling to get to freezing on Tuesday with many of us waking up in the single digits on Monday and Tuesday morning.