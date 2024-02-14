Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 40-48. Winds: N 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower is possible, but most will be dry. Lows: 32-38. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a little light snow possible overnight. Highs: 44-51. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Snow is possible the first part of the day with some light accumulations. Turning partly cloudy and windy late in the day. Highs: 37-44. Winds: NE-NW 5-25+ mph.
It will remain windy at times on this Wednesday as some colder air continues to push across Delmarva this morning as high pressure tries to take control of our forecast. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day today, but it will feel colder with the wind gusting at over 30+ mph. Highs this afternoon only reach the mid 40s, but when you factor in the wind…we will see wind chill values today in the 30s.
The rest of the workweek will come with quiet conditions. A few extra clouds will be around on Thursday into Thursday night as a weak clipper system passes to our north during the course of the day. Temperatures will be into the 40s and low 50s for highs on Thursday and Friday with the wind picking up a bit on Friday with a cooler blast of air pushing into the area. Along with the colder air, a second clipper system looks to move through the region late Friday into early on Saturday that will bring us the chance of light snow and could provide us a light accumulation of snow by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. A forecast that we will fine tune as we head toward the weekend.
Sunday will be a dry, but colder day before a big ridge of high pressure brings dry conditions most of next week with temperatures warming into the 50s for highs by Tuesday and Wednesday.