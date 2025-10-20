Forecast Updated on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Turning mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 64-68. Winds: W-NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy early. Lows: 42-54. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A shower / storm is possible late evening. Windy. Highs: 68-73. Winds: SW-S 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible…even a rumble of thunder early. Windy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but most will be dry. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 59-65. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Showers occurred overnight across Delmarva and they didn’t really amount to much…but enough to wet the ground a bit and give the grass a little sip of water. Things will dry out throughout the day, but it will be a very windy day with some wind gusts over 40+ mph possible especially in the first part of the day. It turns mostly sunny with temperatures holding in the 60s today.
The wind will turn on us overnight into Tuesday and will lead to a warmer day with highs climbing up into the 70s. This will be ahead of another cold front that arrives Tuesday night with the chance of a few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two not out of the question as the front arrives in the evening hours. The showers look to depart by the morning hours of Wednesday, but the cloud deck will linger with this upper-level low being so close to us...sitting in the Great Lakes. This low will help to drag some cooler air into the area as high pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of the week.
Morning temperatures for Thursday and Friday morning will dip into the 30s in our coolest communities. Expect to see a good amount of sunshine through the weekend with highs in the 60s before another upper-level low should bring us some unsettled weather with rain chances into next week.