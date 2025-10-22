Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 59-65. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 36-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 57-64. Winds NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The showers from overnight have mainly pushed out into the Atlantic, but a lingering drizzle drop or two in a few areas are not out of the question through the early morning hours. The big story is the wind that picks up again out of the west and northwest this afternoon leading to temperatures only reaching the low to mid 60s for highs. This wind will stick around for the next few days and will help to drop our temperatures overnight into the 30s and 40s. At least we will get to enjoy sunshine with the breeze.
The clouds will linger from time to time with this upper-level low being so close to us...sitting in the Great Lakes. This low will help to drag some cooler air into the area as high pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of the week. Morning temperatures for Friday and Saturday morning will dip into the 30s in most communities with our coldest neighborhoods taking a run at reaching the freezing mark for the first time this fall season. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds all the way through the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s as we will continue to be influenced by the upper level lows for a few days.
This first low breaks down into early next week before another upper-level low should bring us some unsettled weather with rain chances into the middle of next week.