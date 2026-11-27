Forecast Updated on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 4:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with drizzle / showers linger at times. Windy. Highs: 55-63. Winds: W 20-40+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 37-43. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 34-42. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds by later in the day. Windy. Highs: 55-61. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Monday: A few showers are possible in the early morning hours. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and windy in the afternoon. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
The storm has departed the region with some lingering clouds around the area today as temperatures are at the warmest they will be all day long as we are projecting our highs in the 50s today. As the wind turns, temperatures will start to tumble a bit and that wind which will be gusting at times over 40 mph will make things feel just a bit colder. The wind stays up overnight so even with a clearing sky temperatures will only fall into the 30s and 40s overnight. The wind chill will make things feel like the 20s and 30s in the morning.
The rest of the holiday weekend looks pretty good. Lots of sunshine around on Saturday as temperatures climb back up in the 50s to near 60 for highs. Sunday starts off with lots of sun, but as we progress into the afternoon and evening hours we will see the clouds on the increase as temperatures climb up into the 60s for highs.
A cold front arrives Sunday night with some scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two. This is a quick moving system because it should be out of here as we go through Monday morning leading to sunshine and some cooler temperatures in the early part of next week with highs in the 50s.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for a few days bringing with it some sunshine and highs into the 60s by Thursday. Another system will bring the chance of some rain showers into the Friday and Saturday timeframe next week, but lots of time to see how that system evolves. It doesn’t look to be anything too significant at the moment.