Forecast updated on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 3:48 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A storm system over Eastern Canada will bring windy conditions to the area through Saturday and perhaps much of Sunday as well. It will be cooler tonight as drier air moves back to the area. Above normal temperatures are likely for most of next week across the entire region before a cold front arrives on Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and still breezy. Cooler late. Low 48-49°. Wind: W 11-18 mph. Winds may gust to over 22 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and still windy. High 62°. Beaches 63°. Wind: W 16-28 mph. Some wind gusts to over 32 mph likely.
Saturday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 45-47°. Wind: SW 4-11 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, and milder PM. Winds increasing again. High 71°. Beaches 72°. Wind: SW 12-26 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clearing skies and breezy conditions tonight with lows near 49 by daybreak Saturday. Winds will stay gusty, especially near open water.
Saturday will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures. It should be mostly sunny with temps. reaching 62-63 degrees. Winds will still gust to around 32 mph during the day. Look for clear skies and less wind Saturday night with lows near 45 by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday looks sunny with winds becoming gusty again by afternoon. It will be milder and we can expect temps. near 71 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will be 12-26 mph from the west. Look for increasing clouds Sunday night with lows in the upper 50's by daybreak Monday.
In the long-range: Look for some high cirrus clouds Monday with light winds. Monday and Tuesday temps. will reach the low 70's. We may see some spotty showers early Monday, but it will mainly be dry and mild. Temps. will reach the mid to upper 70's Wednesday through Friday afternoons. Rain is likely with a cold front Friday morning.
The average low for today is 43° and the high is 65°.