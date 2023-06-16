Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A few showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.