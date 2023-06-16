Forecast Updated on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers / storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear. Lows: 55-64. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-63. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The upper-level low begins to move to our north throughout the day and will unleash a cool front at us to provide us the chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. The timing for the line of showers and storms looks to be between lunchtime through about 4-5pm from northwest to southeast across Delmarva. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of lightning, very heavy rain, and the possibility of hail does exist with these storms this afternoon. Once the line of storms clear Delmarva, we should see our severe weather threat diminish. There are some indications we could deal with a couple more showers and even a few storms into the evening hours, but should start to fall apart as we get into the evening as we lose the daytime heating with the sunsetting.
The good news is that a ridge of high pressure slides into control of the forecast as we get to the weekend providing us nice weather. Lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. The wind being from the northwest today and on Saturday will pull some of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires overhead to bring a bit of haze to the sky over the weekend. I don’t think we need to be concerned with healthy quality warnings, but just be mindful that there will not be beautiful blue skies over the weekend.
Now, to the big shifts in the forecast today. At the moment, most computer models now push this ridge of high pressure into a position by Monday and Tuesday that it will block the rain and low pressure to our south and keep us on the dry side for most of next week. I like being Mr. Optimistic, so I will buy into this forecast…but, with the wind in off the Atlantic for much of next week, temperatures will run well below average in the 70s for most of Tuesday - Thursday…especially near the beach towns. Summer weather may finally be found as we head into the first full weekend of summer next weekend.