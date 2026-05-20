Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms late in the day. Best chance of showers and storms across northern Delmarva. Highs: 90-98. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers and storms throughout the night. Best chance for rain showers across northern Delmarva. Lows: 55-64. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible on and off throughout the day. Best chance of showers north early in the day and moving south. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW-NE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible. Best chance of rain showers across southern parts of the peninsula. Lows: 53-59. Winds: NE-E 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout the day. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers possible to start the day. Showers moving from south to north all morning long. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: 55-65. Winds: E-SE 10-20+ mph.
Things will start to get a bit active later this afternoon as we deal with scattered showers and storms with a front moving across Delmarva. Ahead of the front, it will be another toasty day with temperatures well into the 90s and heat index values into the triple digits. The threat for thunderstorms today looks to be centered on the northern half of the region, but everyone could see some showers and storms this evening and tonight. A few of these storms could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. This leads us into a cooler weather pattern with rain showers for a few days.
The models are suggesting that this front will become our best friend and keep things unsettled for the start of the long holiday weekend. On and off rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder could be possible for Thursday, Friday, and early on Saturday. Does it rain the entire time…no. Does it mean we should have some backup plans in the back pocket…yes.
The optimism is the idea that the front should push back north through late on Saturday and allow for a little drying for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. At the moment, I am keeping a chance of a stray shower or storm on Sunday but trying to keep things quiet on Memorial Day. This doesn’t mean that a stray shower or storm is possible either day, but it’s not as aggressive with the shower chances like it is for earlier in the weekend. I will say this forecast is more than likely to change the next few days, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast.