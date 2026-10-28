DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Calm winds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Light southwest winds. Highs around 70°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower south. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers south. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
Comfortable weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with the only changes to the forecast some cooler highs on Halloween, and lower chances for rain early next week.
Wednesday night will see partly to mostly cloudy conditions, which will mean milder overnight lows; some locations might not fall below 50°F. The clouds should also prevent most fog and dew conditions for Thursday morning.
Clouds will quickly clear out Thursday, with much of the day being mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures around 70°F just about everywhere. Very light southwesterly breezes will allow even our beach communities to enjoy the mild temperatures; locations such as Crisfield and Saxis, though, might be a little cooler with that light breeze off the Chesapeake Bay.
Friday will be an outstanding day to wrap up the work week, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the warm mid 70s.
For Halloween festivities on Saturday, the weather is looking very nice. Clouds will be on the increase with highs in the low 70s. No rain is expected, though. And we should remain dry into Sunday, when we set the clocks back one hour as we return to Standard Time.
Latest guidance is starting to come into better agreement on rain prospects for early next week, with our chances for rain on Delmarva lower than previously expected. A ridge of high pressure to the north could become strong enough to suppress most rain south of Delmarva. However, as we continue to refine the forecast, I am going to keep low chances for showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with the best chances for rain over southern portions of the peninsula.
Better chances for rain could arrive in the latter half of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 4 - Nov 10.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.