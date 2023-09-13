Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers / storms. Highs: 80-87. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers / storms into the evening and overnight before we clear things out heading into the morning. Lows: 60-70. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy as Lee begins to pass to our east. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 54-60. Winds: NW-N 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy as Lee passes parallel to the coast. Highs: 74-80. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
We have already dealt with a line of showers and thunderstorms overnight across Delmarva as another cold front arrives. This front will take its time moving across Delmarva throughout the day today so we will keep the chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. High temperatures today should still climb up into the 80s as the wind will be from the south and southwest until the front clears late this afternoon and this evening. The front will clear by this evening and will be the front that will direct Hurricane Lee away from our coast as the storm heads towards New England and the Canadian Maritime for the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will slide in behind the front to help act as a lineman in football to make sure the storm stays off our coast.
The high that comes in will bring cooler and dry air for the weekend where temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s all weekend long with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s…that will be nice and refreshing! On Sunday, a weak frontal boundary will push through the region providing a chance of a few showers and storms late Sunday evening. It isn’t the biggest chance at the moment, but wouldn’t surprise me if we see a shower or storm. It allows another big ridge of high pressure to settle into the region for next week.