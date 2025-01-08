Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 26-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and blustery. Lows: 10-16. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 25-30. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 14-24. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Starting mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 30-36. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a period of snow across Delmarva. Possible accumulating snow is more likely the farther south you live across the region. Highs: 28-33. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
The chill gets a reinforcing shot of air on Wednesday which will bring temperatures down a touch with highs in most places in the 20s to around 30 degrees. The wind will still be playing a major factor in our forecast and making it feel like the 10s again throughout the day. The boundary that pushes across Delmarva later this afternoon will bring with it some extra clouds and it wouldn’t shock me if it brought with it a little flurry action in a couple of locations. The wind will only get stronger into tonight and will bring wind chill values to near or below zero into tomorrow morning.
Rinse and repeat (and then freeze) the forecast for Thursday with sunshine and a windy day with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees and wind chill values in the 10s tomorrow. Finally, things slowly warm up on Friday with highs for some of us above freezing for the first time in 4 days. This will be nice, but we start to see some ominous clouds begin to build onto Delmarva late Friday afternoon into Friday evening as a storm system really gets going in the deep south.
Still watching for this possible storm on Saturday. The good news is the models have come to a consensus about the track and strength of this storm. The position of the low looks to be a little farther south than the storm on Monday. This will put us on the outskirts of the storm and will limit snow across the region. No totals right now, but the trend looks to bring more snow across southern parts of the Peninsula with most places to the north not getting much of anything. Things can and will still change, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast toward the weekend.