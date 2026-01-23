Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.
Forecast Updated on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Turing windy. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and COLD. Lows: 7-15. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph. Wind chill values will be well below 0.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 20-26. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Snow begins to arrive overnight across Delmarva. Some of this snow will be heavy at times as we get closer and closer to sunrise. Lows: 15-24. Winds: NW-NE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: The kitchen sink across Delmarva. This will start as a heavy thump of snow in the morning hours before transitioning to sleet / freezing rain / rain. It will go back over to a little light snow as colder air crashes in with the storm departure. Highs: 32-42. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Monday: A few flurries linger to start the day as conditions slowly improve all day long. Windy. Highs: 27-34 in the morning, temperatures crash all day. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
We stay dry on Friday with lots of clouds as a weak piece of energy passes to our south. Temperatures will climb up into the 40s for highs, but not nearly as warm as it was on Thursday. The wind will also start to pick up during the day on Friday as another blast of Arctic air starts to spill onto Delmarva overnight tonight. It will be a miserable cold start to the weekend as temperatures tumble into the single digits and 10s for morning temperatures on Saturday. The wind will be gusting at times overnight and early on Saturday to 30+ mph…which will bring wind chills down below zero. This is why we have a Cold Weather Advisory for the region into Saturday morning. As we watch the clouds increase all day Saturday…temperatures will not climb all that much as we expect to only see highs in the 20s.
Our attention is on our winter storm event for Sunday through Monday. This one already has a lot more agreement then what we saw with the storm this last weekend. There are still a few things that we will need to iron out as we continue to get closer to the arrival of the storm. At the moment, it looks like the storm sneaks into a pocket where the storm is going to be allowed to move a little farther north and will introduce the idea that we will need to consider a period of sleet and rain mixing with the snow for some of us during the duration of the storm. It will wrap up as snow with much colder air spilling in behind the storm heading into next week. We are still looking for a significant snowfall before our transition to the wintry mess. Most of Delmarva is looking more and more likely to get 6-12” of snow before the transition begins with some folks across northern Delmarva seeing over a foot of snow before the ice transition. A significant ice event is possible for parts of the Mid-shore and northern Delmarva where we are forecasting ice accumulations over 0.25” possible with some areas picking up on 1-3” of sleet on top of the snow we will see in the first part of the day. As the storm departs, it will drag much colder air into the area and will allow everyone to change over to a brief period of light snow again before the moisture departs on Monday morning.
The Arctic air that comes in behind this storm will settle and stick around for a few days with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for much of next week. There are also hints that we might be doing all this winter storm forecasting again for the following weekend.