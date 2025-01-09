Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 25-30. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 14-24. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Starting mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 30-36. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow beginning to arrive across southern Delmarva. Lows: 23-32. Winds: NW-NE 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a period of snow across Delmarva. Possible accumulating snow is more likely the farther south you live across the region. Highs: 28-33. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 32-37. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
An even colder morning out the door this morning with wind chill values around 0 as the winds have picked up overnight as promised. We wake you up in the 10s and 20s for an actual air temperature. Rinse and repeat (and then freeze) the forecast for today with sunshine and a windy day with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees and wind chill values in the 10s tomorrow.
Finally, things slowly warm up on Friday with highs for some of us above freezing for the first time in 4 days. This will be nice, but we start to see some ominous clouds begin to build onto Delmarva late Friday afternoon into Friday evening as a storm system really gets going in the deep south.
Still watching for this possible storm on Saturday. The good news is the models have come to a consensus about the track and strength of this storm. The position of the low looks to be a little farther south than the storm on Monday. This will put us on the outskirts of the storm and will limit snow across the region. We will see some light snow begin to overspread the area after midnight Friday night and will continue for much of the early morning hours. The snow should begin to taper off by the late morning / early afternoon hours of Saturday. At the moment, the focus of the snow chance will be across southern Delmarva where they have issued Winter Storm Watches for Accomack county. I have folks from Cambridge / Salisbury / Ocean City south possibly getting 1-2” of snow from this system with a heavier snow band that could drop between 2-4” of snow from Princess Anne and points south. Things can and will still change, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast toward Saturday.
We dry out for Sunday and most of next week with temperatures staying well below average for much of it with highs mainly in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Another blast of Arctic air will knock highs below freezing by mid-week.