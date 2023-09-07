Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid! The chance of a pop-up shower / storm possible late in the day. Highs: 88-98. Winds: S-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers / storms across northern Delmarva. Lows: 70-78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 87-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: A stray shower / storm possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low: 70-78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
The big ridge of high pressure settled off the coast overnight and will lead to temperatures soaring up into the 90s for today. The record high for today is 95 set back in 1943 and I am forecasting the tie of the record. As we work into the afternoon and evening, things will become a bit more active as a frontal boundary is going to arrive with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. It’s not the biggest chance in the world for most of us, but I think the farther north you live…you have a better chance of seeing some storms late this evening and the first part of the night tonight.
A few showers and storms are going to enter the forecast for Friday and the weekend as a cold front will stall out over the top of the peninsula. Does this mean the weekend is a total washout? Absolutely not! It will be one of those weekend forecasts where you want a radar with you and the umbrella and rain jacket in the backseat of the car and just keep an eye to the sky. It will be cooler by the weekend with temperatures in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday as the wind turns more southeast over the weekend and the wind off the water will help to control the temperatures.
It looks cooler behind this cold front as temperatures look to drop back into the 80s for daytime highs into early next week. Also will be keeping an eye on the tropics as Hurricane Lee churns in the open waters and should move across the Atlantic and will reach closer and closer to the lower 48 as we get to early next week.