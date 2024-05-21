Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Low clouds and fog to start the day. Turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-82. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with low clouds and fog possible by morning. Lows: 50-60. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Low clouds and fog possible early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower / storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and noticeably more humid. Fog possible by morning. Lows: 64-70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers / thunderstorms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower / storm in the evening hours. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Waking up once again to some low cloud and very thick fog across the region this morning, so please allow yourselves a lot of extra time out the door early this morning. Once the sun comes up and starts working over the deck, the fog and cloud should start to break closer to 8-9am. As the sun works over the cloud deck, it turns into another lovely day with sunshine and temperatures up into the 70s with a few of us into the low 80s by the afternoon. As the temperatures drop again tonight, it wouldn’t shock me if we have the low cloud deck and fog settle across the region for Wednesday morning.
The temperatures will continue to climb up into the 80s for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and the idea of a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ignored into late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. We do have a better chance with some scattered showers / thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front arrives to Delmarva. There are indications that these thunderstorms could be packing a punch with it, so something we will keep a close eye on as we approach Thursday afternoon and evening.
The front will look to stall over the top of the region on Friday and will have little waves of energy running along this front. It will bring the chance of a few showers / storms possible each day over the long holiday weekend, but the weekend itself will not be a total washout. It isn’t even a guarantee that it will rain or storm in your neighborhood, but just know that chance will be there each day over the long weekend. At the moment, Friday looks like a stray shower or storm is possible. Better chances for storms arriving on Saturday. Sunday looks to be a mainly dry day before another better chance of scattered showers / storms rolls in on Memorial Day Monday.
Heading into the short work and school week will bring another possibility for showers and storms by the middle of next week.