Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84 (75-80 beach). Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible by the morning, but most folks will be dry. Lows: 60-67 (65-70 beach). Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower / storm possible late in the evening hours. Highs: 82-88. (78-84 beach). Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers possible overnight. Lows: 67-72. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: A lingering shower or two is possible early. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86 (80-85 beach). Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-81 (70-75 beach). Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
We have a fantastic morning out the door and another morning where you could pull off a sweatshirt out the door. We have temperatures in the 50s this morning. It will lead us into another amazing weather day with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs with a light breeze from the southeast today. The wind continues to turn into tonight and tomorrow morning out of the south and southwest and we will start to see the cold front arrive into the region. With the humidity going up and the interaction of the boundary, we could see a stray shower here or there by tomorrow morning. Most folks will be dry as we wake up in the morning.
With that southwest wind we will set up for a warmer day Thursday with highs back up into the mid and some upper 80s. The front will arrive later in the day on Thursday and into Thursday night and will provide us the chance of a few showers here or there. The front is going to be moisture starved, so it’s not a big chance and in fact…our best chance for showers will be overnight Thursday into early on Friday. It will not amount to much rainfall, so nothing to really get too excited about. The sky should start to clear by Friday morning and set up for a nice day to end the workweek.
The weekend forecast looks to start on the dry side with temperatures in the 70s and 80s with the wind in off the Atlantic and with some sunshine. I will introduce the idea of a few showers and storms on Sunday evening as the humidity soars again with the wind turning out of the south and southwest into next week. An unsettled weather pattern will develop with the chance of a few showers and storms possible later in the day on Sunday and Monday as we watch a boundary park itself over the top of the region. Along that boundary, a new area of low pressure will look to develop and will bring a solid rain chance into the cards for Tuesday and linger into Wednesday where we could pick up on a good soaking. Another front could bring a couple more showers and storms Thursday before we dry things out in time for Oceans Calling the following weekend.