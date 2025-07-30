Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs: 90-98. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers / storms possible. Lows: 70-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Showers and storms continue throughout the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Lingering rain chances the first half of the day with a slow clearing throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and much less humid! Highs: 78-83. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The big heat and humidity will continue to build over the next few days as this ridge of high pressure over the top of Delmarva this morning will start to slide off the coast in the coming days. Today will be a bit warmer at the beach with highs into the 80s and some low 90s in our northern coastal town before the sea breeze cools us down a bit in the late afternoon hours. Inland, we climb up into the 90s again with heat index values approaching 105 this afternoon with lots of sunshine.
It will be another hot day on Thursday with temperatures again into the 90s, but the difference is the arrival of a cold front that provides us the chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening and into the overnight hours. The initial storms that roll across could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. The front will linger into Friday and keep things unsettled with on and off rain showers to start the day. As the front clears us into Friday afternoon and evening…the conditions will start to improve and the humidity will start to drop.
This front is leading us to the nicest weekend you can forecast for the first weekend in August. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with morning lows in the 50s by Sunday and Monday morning with lots of sunshine. No excuses for not being outside for this coming weekend…find something to do with the family outside.
Watching a possible storm developing off the Carolina coastline by the middle of next week that could bring widespread rain chances into Wednesday and could linger for the rest of the workweek next week. Stay tuned…