DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Snow early, then clearing. Cold and becoming windy. Lows around in the upper teens. Chance of snow 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Windy. Highs in the low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Windy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Wintry weather possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
*Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning*
Well, many of our friends have been asking for snow, and today we got it!
After seeing substantial snow Monday morning, we've had a little lull in precipitation activity Monday afternoon.
As our winter storm pulls away to the east, a little "vort max" will develop on th back side of the storm which will bring a second round of snow, starting around dinner time and ending by midnight. This will not be a very heavy snow, but we could see maybe 1 to 3 more inches on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware, maybe an additional 1 to 2 inches on the Lower Eastern Shore, and a dusting to 1 inch in Accomack County.
Then winter weather doesn't end. Late Monday night, another Arctic air mass will move into the Mid-Atlantic. By Tuesday morning, temperatures on Delmarva will have fallen into the upper teens and low 20s. This will cause the development of widespread icy conditions, especially on secondary roads. The Tuesday morning commute could be treacherous in many places.
For the rest of Tuesday through Friday, we'll be dry with mostly sunny skies, but it will be blustery and cold. Afternoon highs will barely reach the low 30s, and overnight lows will fall well into the teens. Some snowment will be likely each day with the sun, so black ice will be a significant hazard on porches, driveways, sidewalks, and on some roadways, so careful driving will again be a must.
It is still nearly a week away, and confidence is very low, but there is a possibility we could see another round of snow next weekend. Watch this space for updates this week.